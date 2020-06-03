Bhubaneswar: With Unlock 1.0 in effect, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday issued a notification mentioning that all public parks in Bhubaneswar can reopen albeit with special time schedules.

The order comes into effect from Wednesday.

Under the BMC jurisdiction all the public parks of BMC, BDA and BSCL will remain open for five days in a week except the shutdown days i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

As per the time schedule the parks will reopen from 5 am to 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening.

However the time slot between 5 am to 7 am has been fixed for senior citizens only. No persons less than 60 years will be allowed to enter the park during the aforementioned time.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitors have been asked to strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines like social distancing, compulsory use of mask and no spitting in public places.

Apart from this, the visitors have been asked not to use any fitness equipment inside the park.

Notably, following the order of BMC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) opened three major parks in Bhubaneswar May 24.

PNN