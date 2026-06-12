Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday launched a dedicated PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle collection drive in partnership with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, with an aim to strengthen plastic waste management and promote environmental sustainability. The initiative was formally launched at Jagamara Food Court following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BMC and Hindustan Coca-Cola.

A specially designated vehicle for the collection of used PET bottles was flagged off on the occasion. The initiative is part of BMC’s efforts to implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and subsequent amendments, which mandate systematic collection, segregation, recycling, and safe disposal of plastic waste. The BMC currently operates a city-wide door-to-door waste collection system with separate compartments for different categories of waste.

Commercial establishments are covered through twice-daily collection services, while collected waste is processed at Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and sent to authorised recyclers. Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, Hindustan Coca-Cola will collaborate with BMC to collect and recycle PET bottles generated across the City. As per the agreement, the BMC will provide the collection vehicle, while the company will oversee collection and recycling operations.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said the programme would initially cover selected areas before being expanded across Bhubaneswar and adjoining regions. Emphasising the need for public participation, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana announced that dedicated collection bags and bins would be placed at food streets, eateries, beverage outlets, vending zones, and shopping malls to facilitate proper disposal of used plastic bottles.