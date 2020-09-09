Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) came in for flak Wednesday. The BMC faced criticism for demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of actress Kangana Ranaut. Some critics said Kangana Ranau was targetted while other defaulters were spared.

The 33-year-old actor is scheduled to reach here later in the day. Kangana has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targetting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. The Bombay High Court stayed Wednesday the demolition process initiated by the BMC.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is playing vendetta politics.

Kangana said the civic body should focus on the shoddy state of roads instead of targetting her bungalow.

“BMC, these are mumbai road and all you are concerned about is DEMOLITION of an actress house who is exposing mafia. KUDOS to you..!! #DeathOfDemocracy (sic),” Kangana had tweeted earlier in the day. She also posted a photo of a Mumbai road riddled with several potholes.

“Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle,” tweeted BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

Senior journalist Nauzer Bharucha who covers real estate had another point to offer. “If a forensic audit is done of most new buildings that have come up in Bandra-Khar area, it would reveal massive FSI manipulation. Most of these buildings have illegal floors, unauthorised balconies and construction areas much more than what is permissible,” stated Bharucha.

“The demolition of the unauthorised portion of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow on Pali Hill is nothing but a muscular show of state power. Much bigger construction crimes have been condoned,” Bharucha added.

Bharucha also said that in the past also there have been allegations against the BMC. “A few years ago comedian Kapil Sharma publicly accused BMC officials of seeking Rs 5,00,000 bribe from him. Then also the civic administration promptly issued him a demolition notice for his Goregaon apartment,” said Bharucha.