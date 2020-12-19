Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun its crackdown on littering in public places and collected about Rs 10,000 fine in three days.

Launched under ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign, the civic authority in November had passed an official order banning littering in public spaces. However, it was found that shops and other entities are not following the thumb rule of keeping dustbins in their units.

“Our enforcement squad, Saturday, visited Unit 2 market during business hours. It was found that many shops and other business establishments were not keeping dustbins in their units and were instead dumping their waste in public places. Ten such defaulters have been fined for their irresponsible behaviour and have been fined accordingly,” a senior officer from the BMC enforcement squad said.

The official also added that certain violators have been warned about other punishments like closure of shops on repeated violations.