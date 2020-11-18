Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Police of Bhubaneswar arrested a contractual employee of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday for his alleged connection with Brown Sugar smuggler.

He has been identified as Dilip Bisoyi. He was working as a contractual peon at BMC.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized Dillip’s house Wednesday. While questioning, the police came to know about Bisoyi’s alleged involvement with interstate drug peddlers.

During the search operation police seized 7.8 grams brown sugar from his possession. Police also seized Rs 42,000 cash, five mobile phones, 40 gm gold and a car from his house.

Bisoyi also has seven bank accounts to his name, police said.

Further details are awaited.

PNN