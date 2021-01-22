Bhubaneswar: In an effort to make the smart city free of beggars, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a roadmap. The aim is to rehabilitate and provide shelters to the people involved in begging. The BMC will shift these homeless and destitute people to shelter homes made by the corporation.

As per the roadmap prepared by the Odisha government the BMC first of all will identify such people who beg to earn a living. Then they will be shifted to shelter homes. After shifting BMC will launch various programmes through which the beggars will become self-reliant.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhury informed Friday that plans are underway to set up 100-bed rehabilitation centres at all regional offices in the city. These rehabilitation centres will be operated by professional organisations, sources in BMC said.

Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and government officials will be deployed to identify the beggars and shifting them to shelter homes.

PNN