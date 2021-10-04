Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed restrictions on the number of guest attending marriage ceremonies and other functions including shraddh rituals to 50. Earlier a total of 250 guests were being allowed for functions of these types.

The host of the function and the administration of Kalyan Mandaps/ Convention Halls/ Marriage Halls are jointly responsible for adhering to the following guidelines. The licence for the functions must be obtained from the local authority (in this case, the BMC) on a mandatory basis.

Persons with SARI/ILI-like symptoms are not permitted to enter the venue/hall. As much as possible, such individuals should be excluded from funeral-related functions. Chronic susceptible groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, children under the age of ten, and those with other comorbidities, are recommended not to attend these events.

The function’s host is responsible for ensuring that all attendees are thermally screened at the venue’s entrance. The participants must maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet at all times during the function. During the function, except when eating, all participants must wear a face mask.

Spitting and chewing Pan/ Gutkha, among other things, are strictly prohibited inside the hall. The function’s host is responsible for ensuring that proper hand sanitisation and hand washing facilities are available at the venue. Individuals must be separated by at least six feet when sitting or eating.

A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity may be used in a closed space during the function, subject to the applicable function’s ceiling limit. In open space, a reasonable number of people can be accommodated as long as physical distances are maintained and the overall number of participants does not exceed a certain amount. The host and the hall’s owner are both responsible for adhering to the following criteria. Individual participants shall also be held accountable for any violations of the above-mentioned regulations.