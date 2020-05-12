Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday sealed Bapuji Nagar market in Bhubaneswar for an indefinite period as the shopkeepers had been repeatedly breaking social distancing norms, a senior official said.

According to BMC zonal deputy commissioner Anshuman Rath, BMC had allowed for reopening of shops in Bapuji Nagar from May 4. The shop owners had been asked to strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines repeatedly to avoid spread of COVID-19.

“Since the shop owners and people continued to flout the guidelines, left with no option we had to seal the market for an indefinite period,” Rath said.

As many as 1,200 shops of the market have been sealed following the BMC order.

That said, Rath clarified that shops dealing with essential services like milk, medicine and baby food will remain open.

