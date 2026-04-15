Ganjam: The historic “Para Bhadi” or pigeon loft in Ganjam, believed to be around 400 years old, is now in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance, raising concerns over the loss of a rich heritage structure.

Once a vital communication hub, the structure served as a pigeon post centre from where hundreds of trained pigeons carried messages across long distances and reliably returned to their nests. The nearly 50-foot-tall monument houses more than 700 pigeonholes and stands as a reminder of the Nizam, British and Dutch eras.

Historical records indicate that the pigeon postal service at the site began in 1604 under the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam. The British later continued the system from around 1770. The pigeons were capable of delivering messages over distances as far as 1,075 km, including routes between Ganjam and Madras.

Specialised training was imparted to the pigeons for message exchange, often lasting up to four months. A dedicated staff member from the police department was appointed to oversee the operations and the pigeons were trained rigorously for a period of four months.

The pigeon postal service played a crucial role during World War II, when conventional communication systems were disrupted. At a time when Ganjam served as the district headquarters, the pigeon loft functioned as a key medium of inter-regional communication among the provinces.

However, after India’s independence and with the spread of modern technology, the service gradually ceased operations. Due to lack of maintenance, the structure now lies abandoned.

Despite its historical significance, the structure now faces neglect, with locals urging authorities to take immediate steps for its preservation. A major dispute has also emerged over the historic site.

An inquiry revealed that a person has allegedly fraudulently secured a land title in his name for the government land where the pigeon loft stands. Former Deputy Speaker Ramachandra Panda has written to the Chief Minister, urging that the land be restored as government property to protect the heritage site.

Recently, Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan visited the site. A team of experts from IIT Madras also conducted an inspection. A detailed project report (DPR) is now being prepared for the development of the site.

The Collector said that the historic Potagarh will also be developed along with the pigeon loft. Proper conservation and recognition of the historic pigeon loft as a tourist destination could give Ganjam’s heritage a new identity.

Local residents and intellectuals have demanded immediate restoration of the heritage structure.