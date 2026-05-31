Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly Naveen Patnaik Sunday took part in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state.

Patnaik signed the enumeration form for the special intensive revision here at his residence, Naveen Niwas.

He shared an image of the moment on X and said, Protecting the rights of voters is paramount in a democracy. By participating in the #SIR process that has begun in Odisha, I have ensured my voter rights.

Before anyone removes your name from the voter list, everyone should verify their voter rights. In a democracy, the rights of every citizen must remain intact, he wrote.

The special intensive revision of the voters’ list in Odisha began Saturday and will continue till June 28. The final voters’ list after SIR will be published September 6, officials said.

A total of 45,255 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been engaged in the exercise. The BLOs will visit door-to-door across Odisha to verify voter details, they said.