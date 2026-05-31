Bhubaneswar: Strong coordination between educational institutions and industry is crucial for establishing India as a global leader in innovation and a knowledge-based economy, ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said Sunday.

Addressing the concluding session of the ABVP’s three-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Bhubaneswar, Solanki called upon Indian industry to significantly increase investment in research and development and build long-term partnerships with universities and young innovators.

We are confident that the youth, through their talent, innovative capabilities and national consciousness, will lead the nation to new heights, he said.

The NEC meeting adopted four resolutions on educational reforms, ‘urban Maoism’, religious conversion of women, and the prevailing global geopolitical situation.

The resolutions passed at the National Executive Council meeting are not merely ABVP’s response to contemporary challenges but also reflect our broader vision of building a developed, secure and self-reliant India, Solanki said.

He said the meeting expressed a collective commitment to making the education system more effective and student-centric, addressing threats such as ‘urban Maoism’ that impact national security, preventing organised religious conversion targeting women, and safeguarding national interests amid global uncertainties.

More than 400 ABVP members from its 46 organisational provinces across the country participated in the meeting, where extensive deliberations were held on the national situation, education, youth leadership, national security, socio-economic issues and other contemporary challenges.

To commemorate the 60th year of the Students’ Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) initiative, the organisation announced a national integration tour.

ABVP also unveiled plans for year-long campaigns on several themes, including Screen Time to Activity Time, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, 50 years of resistance to the Emergency, the 350th Balidan Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and the 650th Prakatyotsav of Sant Ravidas.