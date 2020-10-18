Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday sealed a coaching institute here for violation of Covid-19 norms during an event to celebrate the success of its students in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

According to sources, Benchmark Classes, a coaching institute located at Nageswar Tangi, Sunday organised a felicitation programme for its students who have successfully cleared the NEET. Large number of students and others were present at the event.

Informed, BMC South East Zone authorities along with police reached the spot and came to know that the coaching institute did not have prior permission to organise the programme. Hence, the centre was closed immediately by taking into account the safety of students as well as their parents, BMC sources said.

“More than 50 students along with their parents and teachers congregated for the felicitation programme which was being organised without prior permission from any of local authorities. Covid-19 norms were not followed at the event. The violation of Covid-19 norms put the lives of young students and their parents in danger,” said Ansuman Rath, BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South-East).

Coaching centres usually organise felicitation prgrammes to celebrate the success of their students in various entrance examinations. This year, the BMC has ordered the coaching institutes not to hold any felicitation ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said. “The students and their parents were asked to leave the coaching centre premises immediately. The coaching institute will remain closed till further order,” Rath added. Moreover, the coaching center authorities were asked to submit an undertaking addressed to the BMC Commissioner and tender an unconditional apology for conducting the program without any prior permission.