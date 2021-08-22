Bhubaneswar: Enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday sealed a hotel here for allowing gambling activities Saturday night while weekend shutdown was in force.

According to a senior BMC official, the civic body sealed a hotel located on Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Road for violating Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Commissionerate Police raided the hotel and detained 13 persons for their alleged involvement in gambling.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the BMC squad and Laxmisagar police had raided Pentagon Hotel, the official said.

Following a thorough search, a huge quantity of incriminating instruments including playing cards, cash and bottles filled with liquor were seized from the possession of the gamblers, a senior police official stated.

Notably, three women were serving liquor to the gamblers. They were also providing playing cards and coins to the men involved in gambling. Cops have seized Rs 2,53,655 in cash from the gambling den, a police official said.

PNN