Bhubaneswar: After seven employees of State Bank of India (SBI) main branch in Unit-1 area of Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday sealed the office.

The SBI main branch was sealed for the next two days to carry out sanitisation. BMC will also conduct contact tracing of infected persons and rapid antigen test of other employees of the bank during the closure, a BMC official informed.

The BMC took this measure to contain the spread of infections, an official press note read.

“The SBI main branch has been sealed for next 48 hours after its seven staff were found positive for COVID-19,” Commissioner of the civic body Prem Chandra Chaudhury said.

Notably, the state government Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 10 districts, which will come into effect from April 5, in order to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus. The districts include Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

PNN