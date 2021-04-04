Bhubaneswar: With the detection of 471 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, COVID-19 cases in Odisha Sunday remained over 400 for the third consecutive day.

It is the highest one-day spike over past four months.

According to state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department, Odisha had earlier registered a total of 461 COVID-19 cases Friday and 452 cases Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last highest spike with a total of 418 COVID-19 cases in Odisha was witnessed December 1.

As many as 278 new infections were reported from different quarantine centres in 27 districts of the state and the remaining 193 were locally transmitted cases. Total number of cases in the state has reached 3,42,695 of which 3,37,635 patients have already been cured of the infection and 1,921 succumbed.

Active cases now stand at 3,085, the I&PR source added.

Notably, the state government Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 10 districts, which will come into effect from April 5 in order to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus. The districts include Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

PNN