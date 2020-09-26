Bhubaneswar: In a letter to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) has requested to expedite the process of removal of algae from Bindu Sagar to initiate the cleaning process of the pond.

In an MoU signed between OBCC and the Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil here, cleaning up of five ponds including Bindu Sagar, was proposed earlier in June this year. However, works at Bindu Sagar pond which is scheduled to begin next month is still waiting for civic authority to initiate the de-weeding process, a necessary step before cleaning.

“Of late, 25% of Bindu Sagar pond is covered with green algae and lotus plants. These are required to be periodically removed failing which it may affect the efficiency of pumps and the water cleaning process. The cleaning operation has been targeted to start in October 2020. Thus, it is requested to kindly make necessary arrangements to remove the algae and lotus plants from the lake,” the OBCC wrote to the BMC Commissioner.

The cleaning work which is proposed to begin at five holy water bodies of Debipadhara, Papanasisni, Kedar Gouri and Brahmeshwar other than Bindu Sagar will see deployment of pumps under the water bodies using hydrodynamic cavitation technology. This technology which requires liquids in the reservoir to be pumped through cavitation chambers requires unimpeded supply of liquid to produce clear water.

However, aquatic biologists have opined that removal of algae should be treated with caution as it may lead to ecological disturbance of the pond. “Algae has a very important presence in a pond. They, along with other microorganisms like bacteria, help minimize the levels of toxic forms of nitrogen in the water. They produce oxygen and are vital for a healthy aquatic system. However, too much algae is a different story,” said Debendu Bhattacharya, a Kolkata-based marine biologist.

Often highly revered, the Bindu Sagar pond has presented a deplorable sight with constant neglect. While its water was recently sent to Ayodhya for ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir, the pond could be seen filled with plastic and other wastes, usually streamed into it by rain waters during monsoon.