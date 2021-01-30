Bhubaneswar: Observing the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Alumni Association of Utkal University, Saturday, launched an awareness campaign and a mass cleaning activity against single-use plastic to make the university campus clean, green and plastic-free.

The campaign was flagged off by BK Patnaik, President of Utkal University Alumni Association in presence of Suvendu Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner (sanitation), BMC, along with several dignitaries at Ahimsa Sthal in the varsity campus with a mass pledge to keep the university campus clean and free of plastic waste.

“This campaign would be an ongoing programme in the campus with an object of freeing it of single-use plastic involving all stakeholders such as students, faculty members, shopkeepers, staff and residents of the university. It will be spearheaded by the alumni association along with university authorities and the BMC,” Patnaik said.

The BMC, under its ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign, observed the day by conducting mass cleaning by engaging its ‘safaikarmis’ and mechanical sweepers cleaned the entire campus. Moreover, the civic body donated 10 large dustbins, cloth bags to the university authority which will be put up at different places on the campus of the varsity.

Aiming to spread awareness, the BMC also distributed leaflets, pamphlets to make students know disadvantages of the single use plastic such as water bottles, bags, cups, plates, jugs, plastic straws, and certain types of sachets or pencil boxes. It also asked them to abolish the plastic from their routine life on the campus. Students were also given jute bags to use in their daily life instead of plastic bags.

Assuring all possible support and assistance from the BMC to the university, Sahoo said, “Students should refrain from the use of plastic on their campuses, canteens, hostels and shopping complexes in the institution’s premises and replace it with environment friendly substitutes. They must encourage their friends to adopt habits and practices towards cleaner and plastic-free campus.”