Puri: Boat services in Chilika Lake have been suspended until 11 a.m. following the death of a passenger who fell from a ferry into the lake on Thursday. Authorities have also directed that ferry operations remain halted until fog conditions improve. The order was issued by the Puri district collector after a ferry was stranded in Chilika due to dense fog the same day.

Dense fog continues to prevail across the state, reducing visibility to less than 50 metres in several areas. On Thursday, a passenger died after falling into the water while travelling on a ferry from Satapada to Jahnikuda. The incident occurred amid poor visibility caused by thick fog.

Although the government has made it mandatory for passengers to wear safety jackets during water travel, the deceased was reportedly not wearing one at the time of the incident. The victim was identified as Uma Shankar Sabat, 60, a resident of Balimela in Malkangiri district, sources said.

Following the incident, the Puri district administration imposed restrictions on ferry operations in Chilika to prevent further mishaps.