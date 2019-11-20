Mumbai: Bobby Deol’s film Soldier, released in 1998 featuring ‘dimple girl Preity Zinta’ turned 21 today.

Prior to this, Bobby did films like Barsaat and Gupt. Preity made her acting debut in Dil Se in 1998, followed by a role in Soldier in the same year.

It is said that every superstar in the Hindi film industry has its phase. People were crazy to watch his movies in the 90s. He became so popular that fans even tried copying his iconic long hairstyle. After the film Soldier, Bobby’s hairstyle and his angry young man look came into limelight.

The pair of Bobby and Preity was superhit. The film’s music album was the third best selling album of 1998 after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Se.

The film’s huge success earned Preity a Filmfare award for Best Debut Actress. The film was based on a true incident.

With the passage of time, Bobby’s stardom and fan following also started waning. Bobby’s debut film was Barsaat in which he was seen romancing with Twinkle Khanna. There came a time in Bobby’s life when his career seemed almost finished. He gave seven consecutive flops in five years.

Bobby made a comeback from the film Race 3 (2018) with a great body. Before his comeback, he was away from limelight for many years. There were reports that many of his films flopped simultaneously, so the directors stopped giving him work.