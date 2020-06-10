Giridih (Jharkhand): The bodies of a woman and her three daughters were recovered from a well at Manjhne village in Giridih district Wednesday, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was identified as Rubi Devi and her three daughters, Amrita, Gunjan and Ritika were between two and seven years old, Khorimohua sub-divisional police officer, Naveen Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been pulled out and sent for post- mortem examination, he said, adding the autopsy report could give details about their deaths.

PTI