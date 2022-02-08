New Delhi: The bodies of seven Army personnel were found Tuesday. It came two days after they went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude region of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials informed. The Army had launched a search and rescue operation Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

“Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased,” informed an Army official.

The official said the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days. “The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities,” the official said.

Army officials had given up hope Monday itself of the trapped personnel still being alive. They had said that it would be difficult for the trapped soldiers to survive. Ultimately their worst fears came true.