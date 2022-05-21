Jammu: Bodies of all the 10 trapped workers were recovered from the debris of an under construction tunnel that collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

“A case of negligence has been registered following the collapse of an under construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on May 19,” a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Jadav Roy, Gautam Roy, Sudhir Roy, Dipak Roy and Parimal Roy all from West Bengal, and Shiva Chouhan from Assam, Nepalese national Navaraj Chaudhary and Kushi Ram Chaudhary, and Mohammad Muzaffar and Mohammad Ishirat, both residents of Marog, district Ramban.

IANS