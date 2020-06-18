Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of two Odia soldiers killed in the clash against Chinese forces in Galwan Valley will arrive at the Biju Patnaik Intenational Airport, Thursday 3.30pm.

The plane will take-off from Chandigarh airport.

A pall of gloom descended in Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha as two Odia soldiers were killed in the violent clashes with Chinese forces in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh Monday night.

The two soldiers have been identified as Chandrakanta Pradhan from Biarpanga in Kandhamal district and Nanduram Soren from Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

Nanduram Soren had joined the 16 Bihar regiment in 1997, while Pradhan was posted as a sepoy with the same regiment for the last six years.

Soren’s elder brother Daman Majhi said he got the message from Mahendranath Mahanta, a retired Subedar, who had served the regiment earlier while Pradhan’s family was informed about the tragedy by an army official over phone.

PNN