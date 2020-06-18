Patna: Body of a 20-year-old youth was found hanging in Suama Nayak area residence under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghu Nayak.

Family members Thursday found his body hanging with a rope inside the home and alerted police. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

“We have launched a probe into the matter and registered a case of unnatural death. The post-mortem report will ascertain the real cause of the death,” said the police.

PNN/Agencies