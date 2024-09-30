Astaranga: The body of a 50-year-old fisherman, who fell off a fishing boat and drowned in the sea Friday night, was found from Baliara on Devi riverbank in Puri district in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased identified as Gandu Charan Behera was a resident of Kaliakana under Nagar panchayat of this block. According to reports, Behera, along with his associates, ventured into the sea on a fishing boat around 3 am September 27.

However, due to a storm, the boat lost its balance in the middle of the sea, and Behera fell off the boat. On being informed, the relatives of the deceased arrived at the spot and recovered the body. Behera’s son Prakash has filed a written complaint at the nearby Nuagarh Marine police station following which a case (2/24) of unnatural death was registered an investigation began.