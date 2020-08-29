Dhamnagar: In an unexpected turn of event that happened Friday, a man who had been swept away by surging floodwaters and was missing since then was traced at a spot near his village, a source said. The man has been identified as Hemant Kumar Jena of Dakshina Korua village of Khadipada panchayat under Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district.

Also read: Tragic! 4-year-girl swept away by floods in Bargarh district

His body was found Saturday morning by a team of fire brigade personnel from near his village. His body was identified by family members, official sources informed.

According to reports, Hemant was swept away by floodwater that intruded into his village area. Later, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team carried out frantic searches for long hours, but the missing man could not be traced out.

On being informed, Dhamnagar police reached Dakshina Korua village and seized the body. An investigation to find out the exact cause of the incident has been launched. The police have sent Hemant’s body to the local hospital for postmortem, police sources said.

PNN