Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl who had gone to see high tides was swept away near Sarla under Bargarh block in this district Thursday afternoon.

The girl was identified as Girija Harshini, daughter of D Poddiraju of Andhrapada village of Sarla locality. She slipped from her father’s lap who was standing on the bridge over the Danta River and fell into the swirling water, family members informed. Despite frantic searches by the Bargarh fire brigade team till 8.00pm, the body of the deceased could not be traced.

Notably, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir and Nabarangpur during the next 24 hours, Bhubaneswar MET centre director H R Biswas said Friday morning.

PNN