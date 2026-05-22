Bhubaneswar: Police have busted a sex racket operating from a house under Jatni police station limits in Khurda district and arrested seven persons, including two alleged kingpins, officials said Thursday. Acting on inputs, personnel of Jatni police station conducted a raid at around 10.30 pm Tuesday at a house near Sai Temple in Behera Sahi on the outskirts of Jatni town.

During the operation, police apprehended seven persons allegedly involved in immoral trafficking and prostitution activities. The arrested persons were identified as Manoranjan Balabantray (49), Brundabhan Biswal (25), Sashikanta Tada (29), Ajay Das (29), Pravati Swain (45), D. Gouri (48) and B. Kumar (30), police said.

According to investigators, Pravati Swain and D Gouri were the kingpins operating the racket and had been running the activities for nearly two months after illegally occupying an abandoned house. Police said B Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, had allegedly been engaged to transport women involved in the prostitution network, while the other four accused were allegedly found at the spot as customers.

During the raid, police seized five mobile phones, condoms, some medicines and cash amounting to Rs 5,250 in different denominations. A case has been registered at Jatni police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Further investigation is underway, police added.