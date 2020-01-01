Bhadrak: A youth was allegedly killed during a feast organized to celebrate the New Year at Jalanga village under Bhadrak Rural police limits in the district late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Satyabrata Sial (25).

According to the complaint lodged by Sial’s family members with police, he was invited by a friend to take part in a new year’s eve party. He did not return to his home following which his family members searched for him everywhere but all efforts went in vain.

His body was found in the village field. The deceased’s uncle alleged that he has been murdered by his friends.

On being informed, the police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials also seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

PNN