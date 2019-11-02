Bhubaneswar: Passengers aboard general and non-AC reserved compartments had a tough time Saturday morning after several bogies of Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express got detached from the engine minutes after leaving Balugaon railway station in Khurda district.

No one has been hurt in the incident, East Coast Railway (ECoR) confirmed.

According to some passengers, the incident took place at about 10:30am. The jolt was so intense that passengers’ belongings fell off the luggage space and onto the passengers who in turn fell on each other.

The passengers were surprised to see a part of the train moving ahead while their cars were slowing down. The engine, pulling the AC coaches, was stopped soon after.

“The train uncoupled between AC-2 tier and S-1 coach. This appears to be on account of a defect in a particular locking arrangement joining two coaches. After recouping, the train resumed service at around 11:00am. The train went through several periodic checks after that,” ECoR said while adding that the Secunderabad bound train is being escorted by coach repairing staff.