Bolangir: The land mafia has become super active in Bolangir town with several cases having been lodged in different police stations. Surprisingly, a constable of the Bolangir town police station has got entangled in the land fraud.

He allegedly attempted to take the signature of a tribal woman on a stamp paper to take her land Tuesday night. However, the accused and one of his accomplices were caught by local people and beaten up black and blue.

Town police have filed a case (351/2019) in this connection and forwarded the accused to court. The constable was identified as Anjan Pradhan while his accomplice was Bikash Jain, a local builder. Both have managed to obtain bail.

According to sources, Anjan and Bikash forced the tribal widow of Gandhinagarpada named Bhubaneswari Behera to sign on a stamp paper. They allegedly manhandled her as she refused to sign on. In this connection, father of the victim Sankirtan Bagh lodged a complaint at Bolangir town police station.

