Gudvela: Following the direction of the state government, the Bolangir district administration has established 13 isolation wards in 13 panchayats under Gudvela block of the district.

These 13 isolation wards have a capacity of 435 beds.

Central Cooperative Bank has provided financial help to the district administration in setting up the isolation wards.

The district administration has deployed one nodal officer in each isolation ward. Facilities such as drinking water, piped water, toilet, soap, sanitiser, bedsheet and kitchen have been made available in all these isolation centres.

The district administration has established the isolation wards for housing the people who are expected to come to the district from outside the state after lockdown comes to an end i.e. after May 3.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the people of the state returning from other states to undergo 14-day quarantine in their respective panchayats.

Their food, accommodation, medicine and healthcare will be taken care of by the state government, free of cost. Once, the quarantine period ends, these people will get an incentive of Rs 2,000 each, Naveen said.