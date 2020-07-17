Patnagarah/ Belpada: Police Thursday arrested seven persons including a minor in connection with the murder of a father-son duo at Mundagaon village under Belpada police limits in Bolangir district.

This was stated here by Patnagarh SDPO Suresh Kumar Nayak and IIC Sachidananda Bariha at a press meet at Belpada police station Thursday. The accused were identified as Balmiki Rout, Mangal Rout, Fakir Rout, Bipin Rout, Sankirtan Rout, Kaenti Rout and a minor. The accused were forwarded to court while the minor was produced before a juvenile justice board.

The murder took place following a fight between Banchhor and Rout families over non-payment of dues of a tractor driver.

The SDPO said Motilal Banchhor owed Rs 10,000 to Mangal Rout who was working as a driver of his tractor. Rout repeatedly demanded his money but Banchhor kept on dilly-dallying on the payment. The incident occurred when family members of Banchhor had gone to Rout’s house to calculate the dues when Rout’s family members attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

In the attack, Motilalal died on the spot while his son Chandramani succumbed in the hospital. His two sons Kailash and Hemant were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. Mangal and his two kin also sustained critical injuries and were admitted to hospital.

PNN