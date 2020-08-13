Kantabanji: In an untoward development, residents of Sipkapada area under Kantabanji block in Bolangir district took to the streets Wednesday afternoon at the entry point which was sealed earlier, demanding lifting of Containment Zone restrictions.

Local sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Saroj Kumar Mohapatra immediately reached the spot and tried to convince agitating residents.

Kantabanji notified area council (NAC) authorities and the district administration have declared ward Nos. 2, 5, 10 and 11 as Containment Zones. Since then, residents in these areas have been confined to their respective households. As most of the residents of ward No. 10 are daily wagers, they find it difficult to eke out their living in tough times amid COVID-19 outbreak, some locals alleged.

“Containment Zone restrictions should immediately be lifted”, residents of ward No. 10 insisted.

The agitators calmed down, after Mohapatra committed to convey the problems facing local residents to police department higher-ups and the district administration.

PNN