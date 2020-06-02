Odapada: A Bolero van with the body of a dead man was found abandoned Tuesday on NH-55 in Dhenkanal district. It created panic and tension in the Gaudakateni Chowk locality. Local residents of the area organised a road block protesting against the inactivity of police. They demanded stringent action against the guilty. They also alleged that police are not carrying out properly their night patrolling duties. They insisted that the authorities should be more vigilant.

The deceased has been identified as Adikanda Behera (38) of Uparabaghalunda village. He was working as a truck driver with a construction company named ‘Samal Builders’.

Sources said that Adikanda had visited Monday night a company called ‘GMR’. He had gone there to collect ash. However, he was run over by a truck (OD 35D 8867) and was killed on the spot.

The question however remains how Adikanda’s body was then placed inside the Bolero van. If he had been run over then his body should have remained on the road till the arrival of the police. Sources alleged foul play. They also said that one of the tyres of the Bolero had suffered a puncture.

On getting information, personnel from the Kantabania Police Station and Motanga Police Station reached the spot. They held discussions with the demonstrators and assured them the guilty will be brought to book. Police then send Adikanda’s body for post-mortem.

Police said, prima facie the occupants were taking the body of the deceased somewhere else. They were planning to dump it in a desolate place. However, they were forced to abandon the vehicle because of the puncture.

Police have registered a case (No-52/20) in connection with the unnatural death. A probe has already been started and police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

