Mumbai: Boman Irani has joined the cast of Mayday. The actor will be seen playing the role of an airline owner in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Announcing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Friday: “BOMAN IRANI JOINS CAST OF AMITABH – AJAY DEVGN STARRER… #BomanIrani to essay the part of an airline owner in #Mayday… Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #AjayDevgn, #RakulPreetSingh, #AngiraDhar and #AakankshaSingh… Produced-directed by #AjayDevgn… 29 April 2022 release.”

The Ajay Devgn directorial film reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan. The two have earlier worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

Mayday also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. The film is slated to release April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Big B has started shooting for the film in Mumbai.