Kabisuryanagar: At least three persons sustained injuries as a bomb exploded at Baunsia Nuapalli under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district Friday.

The mishap occurred when 10 people were working in a project under MGNREGS. According to available information, the mishap took place Friday morning while workers and labourers were engaged in digging a pond. The injured were Purnchadra Gouda (50), Bulu Pradhan (35), and Keshab Chandra Gouda(60)

The injured were immediately admitted to Polsara hospital. Kabisuryanagar police rushed to the spot and started an investigation on what circumstances the bomb was placed at the farmland.