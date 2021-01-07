Mumbai: The Bombay High Court praised Thursday late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s work in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It said that one could make out from the actor’s face that he was a good human being. The remarks about Sushant Singh Rajput were made by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik.

The comments came while the bench was reserving its verdict on a petition filed by Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. They are seeking to quash an FIR for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

“Whatever the case…From Sushant Singh Rajput’s face one could make out that he was innocent and sober…And a good human being,” Justice Shinde said. “Everybody liked him especially in that MS Dhoni film,” the judge added.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka, Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by the Bandra police September 7. It was based on a complaint by Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, the sisters and the doctor prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for their brother. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his suburban residence June 14, 2020. His father KK Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her family members. The case is being probed by the CBI.