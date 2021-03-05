Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, also celebrated as the Panchayati Raj & Lok Seva Diwas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated the much-talked-about World Skill Centre (WSC) at Mancheswar here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described it as an important milestone adding a new chapter to the skill ecosystem of Odisha. The WSC will be a premier institute to impart advanced skills and create globally employable youths in the state.

The project has been developed in partnership with the ITE Education Services (ITEES) Singapore as knowledge partner and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Built over an area of 450,000 square feet, it is the tallest building in the state which will provide skills to 3000 students in eight trades for now.

Stating that skill development has been a priority for his government, Patnaik said, “Our aim is to meet the aspirations of the youths as well as create a pool of increased opportunities for them. Lots of emphasis is being accorded by my government to short term, long term and advanced skill training through industry collaborations and certifications.”

The government is intensely investing in the future of youths by creating infrastructure and mechanism for making them future ready, he said.

The Chief Minister said a gold medal win at World Skill Competition and innovations demonstrated by state skill institutes during the pandemic have set standards worth emulating.

“Our ITIs are amongst the best in the country. The WSC will further support our endeavor by providing advanced skill training to our youths and prepare them for competing at the global level,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik emphatically said the WSC will take a lead in taking a giant leap of transformation from present to future for all polytechnics and ITIs in Odisha. He lauded the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and the Skill Development & Technical Education (SD&TE) department for making efforts to improve the skill ecosystem of the state. He also thanked the ADB and the ITEES Singapore for collaborating with Odisha.

Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary, Patnaik said “Biju Babu always dreamt of an Odisha where youths acquire world class skills. On his 105th birth anniversary, I am happy to dedicate the World Skill Centre to the people of Odisha.”

He hoped that with support from all stakeholders, the WSC and Odisha will set new standards in technical education and vocational training.