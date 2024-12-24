Mumbai: The filming for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 has commenced.

A tweet from the label T-Series on X, previously called as Twitter, read: “ The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters Jan 23, 2026!

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film Border, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Border 2 is backed by a powerhouse production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films and helmed by Anurag Singh the sequel is set to carry forward the legacy of the iconic original while delivering a grand cinematic experience.

Border 2 seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.

It was in June, when it was announced that Sunny is set to return with the sequel to another iconic movie, Border. Meanwhile, Varun and Diljit’s announcements were made in August and September respectively.