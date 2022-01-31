It goes to the credit of the British institution of democracy and the people’s awareness of their democratic right to criticise, without fear or favour, the government of the day perceived to be indulging in wrongdoing. This is glaringly visible in the instance that two high level inquiries have begun into alleged breaches of CoVID-19 lockdown rules on gatherings in Downing Street – the Prime Minister’s residence-cum-office – for which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the dock. By contrast, it also shows Indian democracy in a poor light as its democratic institutions, governments and ruling parties repeatedly flouted and continue to flout CoVID-19 protocols with impunity. The saddest part is that while Britain could put the searchlight on alleged wrongdoing when a miniscule number of people are believed to have gathered violating rules of social distancing at Downing Street during CoVID pandemic, India has witnessed such gatherings by hundreds of thousands in religious melas, elections and other political activities with the stated and unstated approval of the government and independent constitutional bodies. The powers that be did not even deign to take note of public criticism of these actions, let alone order any probe.

On the other hand, the probes instituted by the British Cabinet Office and thereafter the Metropolitan Police Services may decide the future of Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister. The fears that a cover-up operation may be mounted by Johnson and the findings of the probe watered down or doctored are not ruled out. But, the fact that the Prime Minister can be subjected to such public scrutiny under public and Opposition pressure for safeguarding the credibility of democratic institutions in Great Britain speaks volumes. Unfortunately, similar institutions are virtually in shambles in India as recent experiences have shown. The fall of the Election Commission seems to be the saddest.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who had earlier been ambivalent about any probe, finally announced officers were looking into “potential breaches of CoVID-19 regulations” in Downing Street since 2020. In fact, the investigation was launched after an internal inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray passed information to the force. The PM, who understandably enough, maintained he did not believe he had broken the law, all the same welcomed the police probe which he asserted would clear the air.

But, the police inquiry is being interpreted as both a ploy to delay the publication of the report by Sue Gray and a confirmation of criminality of the parties held by Johnson. For months, the British PM has been facing criticism for reports of staff parties in Downing Street, some attended by him, when lockdown laws preventing the whole nation from holding birthday and other parties and gathering on social occasions were in force. The PM has, however, apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” event 20 May 2020, during the first lockdown, saying he thought it was a “work event.” The Police Commissioner is still evasive about the number of parties being investigated by the force. Her statement that while breaches of regulations can result in fixed penalty notices, the police inquiry did not mean they would be issued “in every instance and to every person involved” does arouse suspicion about the real intent of the government. This is nothing but prejudging the case before the investigation is complete. Moving from conclusion to premise is a known tactic of whitewashing government or ministerial guilt. This has prompted Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner to renew calls for Johnson to resign and brand him as a “national distraction.” Her argument that the police investigation itself points to “potential criminality” and “a truly damning reflection on our nation’s very highest office” is not without substance. For, the terms of reference of the Cabinet Office’s inquiry state if during the course of the work any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence, the matter will be referred to the police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be paused. The moment the police announced its investigation the deputy Labour leader had no hesitation in telling the nation the Prime Minister has no reason to stay on.

The report of the team led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, was expected to be released last week, but that schedule got derailed when the Metropolitan Police said they had opened an investigation into some of the events to assess whether criminal offences had been committed. Officials are working on ways to publish Gray’s report without compromising the criminal investigation. But there are fears that the report may be watered down to save Johnson. The publication of the report may also be delayed which will give Johnson some elbow room to try and save his tenure. The police, however, maintained it had received information it had requested from the Cabinet Office to support its investigation. Assuring that the probe would be prompt enough, the police claimed it had not delayed the Cabinet Office probe report since “the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team.” The government’s stand is that since it is an independent investigation, the government is not privy to the details of the investigation or any of its content.

It could be a government subterfuge to appear to be innocent about the two probes into what is now known as “partygate” scandal. This may help Johnson claim not to have influenced the probes in any way should he be cleared of the charges or let off with a minor penalty such as fine. But, what stands out as an object lesson to democratically minded people across the world is that Britain has at least the freedom to make anyone, no matter whether he or she holds the highest public office, subject to investigation and face the consequences for alleged wrongdoing. Here in India, it is an oft repeated saying the “The law will take its own course” while, in reality, law on its own can never decide on which path to adopt.