Bhubaneswar: The Odia blockbuster Bou Buttu Bhuta won three awards at the Indian National Cinema Academy (INCA) Awards 2026 held Thursday night.

The film bagged Best Film (Odia), while Babushaan Mohanty won Best Actor (Odia) and Archita Sahu secured Best Actress (Odia). The awards were hosted by the Producers Guild of India.

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Produced by Tripti Satpathy under Babushaan Films, Bou Buttu Bhuta, released June 12, 2025, went on to become the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. The film stars Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu and Aparajita Mohanty in lead roles.

Despite facing competition from films such as Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it reportedly earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office.

The event, aimed at bringing together film industries from across the country, was attended by several prominent personalities and generated significant buzz. Celebrities from Tollywood, the Hindi film industry, Kollywood and other industries were present.