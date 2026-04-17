Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik’s followers Friday set up ‘Odisha Nagarik Manch’ (ONM), a platform claiming to be the torchbearer of the late leader’s ideology and legacy.

Political leaders, once closely associated with Biju Patnaik during his decades-long political and social activities in Odisha, assembled under one umbrella on the 29th death anniversary of Patnaik and claimed to be the real legacy of the legendary leader.

Biju Patnaik was the Chief Minister of Odisha from 1961 to 1963 and from 1990 to 1995.

Some of the front-line leaders of the ONM, such as Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray and former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, were founder members of the Biju Janata Dal that was formed after the name of Biju Patnaik following his demise in 1997.

Biju Patnaik did not belong to his family only. “We are the real Biju Parivar”, Mohapatra said.

The ONM also witnessed the participation of former OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik and his brother Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (expelled from BJD), BJP leader Samir Mohanty and people from different sections of society.

The convention was also attended by two MLAs – Aravind Mohapatra and Ramakant Bhoi, who were suspended from the BJD for cross-voting in favour of BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections. Former MPs Prasanna Patsani and Braja Kishore Tripathy also joined the ONM convention.

In his speech, Dilip Ray said, “It is an emotional moment for all of us. I feel it’s like a family get together, as many Biju loyalists have come from all the 30 districts of Odisha.”

“I need to explain here the confusion being created in public. All should understand what Biju’s legacy is. Biju legacy means the legendary leader’s works, ideals and vision for Odisha and the country,” Ray said.

“Biju legacy does not mean to get share from the leader’s properties or assets, but carry his vision and ideology,” Ray said.

Bijoy Mohapatra, who was a senior minister in the Biju Patnaik government from 1990 to 1995, said that this is for the first time after the demise of the legendary leader that his followers and loyalists are being felicitated at the ONM convention.

“It is truly heartening to felicitate persons carrying the Biju legacy,” Mohapatra said.

BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said the ONM’s move was an attempt to exploit Biju’s name for political gain.

Meanwhile, the BJD, headed by Naveen Patnaik, observed ‘Prabad Purusha Divas’ across the state to mark Biju Patnaik’s 29th death anniversary, with programmes including memorial meetings, garlanding of statues, fruit distribution among patients, blood donation camps and discussions on his life and works.

PTI