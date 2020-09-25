Boudh: Amid a shortage of fertilizers, farmers in Boudh district were left high and dry as prices of fertilizer have soared beyond their reach. The already delayed agriculture activities due to pandemic and erratic rainfall are impacted by black marketing of fertilizers.

Reports said, a packet of fertilizer priced at Rs 280 is being sold for Rs 600 in many pockets. Black marketers are making hay out of this situation.

Farmers have expressed displeasure over such high price of fertilizers. They alleged that the agriculture department has failed to ensure supply of fertilizers.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said,”At a time when COVID-19-induced restrictions have affected all activities, black-marketing of fertilizers and its short supply have added to the woes of farming communities in the district.”

The farmers’ body pointed out that this problem cropped up when the farming season is at its peak in the district.

It was alleged that some unscrupulous dealers are making the most of the erratic supply of fertilizers with tacit support of agriculture officer.

A delegation of farmers led by farmer leader Suryanarayan Mohapatra submitted a memorandum to the district agriculture officer, seeking immediate solution to the short supply of fertilizers and black marketing.

In the memorandum, they said,” At this time, paddy requires urea and other fertilizers for growth. Urea is not available with the dealers and the primary agricultural co-operative societies in the district. Wholesalers and dealers are deliberately creating artificial shortage of fertilizers.”

It was alleged that fertilizer dealers, retailers and some agriculture officials have formed a racket to divert subsidized fertilizers into open market.

The problem is in sharp contrast to the state and the central governments’ emphasis on smooth supply of fertilizers to farmer during the pandemic times.

Krushak Sangh has warned of agitation if no action is taken against black marketeers to sort out the short supply of urea.

