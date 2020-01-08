New Delhi: South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Wednesday asked people to boycott Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Chhapaak for her support to the tukde-tukde gang, a day after the Bollywood star visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

Bidhuri said a Hindi film star is supposed to give a “positive message” to youth in the country through movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

Padukone Tuesday visited JNU and met students who were injured in an attack by masked young men Sunday last.

PTI