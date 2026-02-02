On February 1, the Pakistan government officially announced that its team would participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup but would not take the field against India in Sri Lanka February 15. The statement triggered widespread buzz in the cricket fraternity.

The announcement appears to have been made without fully considering its potential consequences. In this article, we outline five major losses Pakistan could face if it goes ahead with the boycott of the match against India.

According to various media reports, Pakistan could face a ban from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play the India fixture. Bangladesh has already been excluded from the tournament, and Pakistan now risks a similar fate.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could also suffer a major financial setback. Reports suggest the PCB receives around $34.51 million (approximately Rs 316 crore) annually from the ICC, which could be withheld, pushing the board toward severe financial strain.

Pakistan may also be required to compensate broadcaster JioStar. The India–Pakistan clash is the most anticipated match of the tournament and generates the highest broadcast revenue during the World Cup.

In addition, Pakistan could face restrictions on bilateral cricket series.

The boycott could further impact the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as foreign players may be denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs), affecting the league’s participation and overall quality.