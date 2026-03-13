Stories of jugaad, creative problem-solving, are often heard and seen across India. Whenever a problem arises, people tend to find unique solutions. This is why Indian jugaad frequently becomes a topic of discussion worldwide. Such innovations often prove useful, especially when a necessary item suddenly becomes unavailable. One such video is now going viral on social media, leaving viewers both surprised and amused.

Reports of LPG gas cylinder shortages have recently emerged from several parts of the country. In some places, people are cooking on traditional wood stoves due to the lack of gas supply, while others are turning to induction cooktops or other alternatives. Against this backdrop, a video circulating on social media shows a man making rotis without using a gas stove. The unusual method has sparked a wide range of reactions online.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform X by an account named @Shoonya_ydv. The caption accompanying the video claims that such content creators are defaming the government and should face legal action. However, many users are watching the clip humorously and describing it as an example of classic Indian jugaad technology.

In the viral video, a man is seen preparing to make roti in his kitchen. He first forms a dough ball and rolls it out using a rolling pin. Instead of placing the roti on a traditional pan over a gas stove, he uses an electric iron. The man plugs the iron into an electric socket to heat it and then begins baking the roti on its hot surface, using it like a pan.

The footage clearly shows the roti placed on the heated iron gradually starting to cook. Within a short time, the roti appears ready. Many viewers expressed surprise at the unusual technique, as making roti typically requires a pan and a gas stove.

After the video went viral, social media users offered mixed reactions. Some described the method as a brilliant example of Indian jugaad, while others warned that it could be dangerous. One user jokingly wrote that such talent should never leave India, while another quipped that “America has given up.” At the same time, several users cautioned that such experiments should not be attempted at home, noting that using an electric iron for cooking could lead to accidents.