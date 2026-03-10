A viral video allegedly showing students massaging teachers during school hours has triggered widespread concern over professional conduct in schools.

Here’s the Viral video:

The clip, circulating widely on social media, appears to show several students inside a classroom massaging the teacher’s shoulders and back while others stand nearby. The incident is believed to have taken place during regular class hours, raising questions about supervision and appropriate boundaries between teachers and students.

The footage has drawn sharp reactions online, with many users criticising the alleged misuse of authority and calling the act inappropriate within an educational setting.

Parents and education observers say such incidents highlight the vulnerability of students and the need for stricter monitoring in schools. They have urged authorities to investigate the matter and take necessary action if wrongdoing is confirmed.