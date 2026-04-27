Boy’s death at CHC sparks violent stir

Basudevpur: Angry residents ransacked the Basudevpur community health centre (CHC) in Bhadrak district following the death of a 14-year-old boy, allegedly due to a wrongly administered injection.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Barik, son of Debakant Barik and a student of Class IX of JK High School at Padmapur and a native of Melaksahi village under Padmapur panchayat.

Mukesh was playing cricket when a bamboo splinter pierced his leg, causing heavy bleeding.

He was rushed to a local quack at Edatal before being shifted to the CHC, where doctors stitched his wound and administered an injection.

However, his condition deteriorated, and he died at the CHC. Family members alleged the boy died due to the wrong injection.

They staged a protest in the doctor’s chamber.

Angry locals vandalised the hospital properties and staged a road blockade by placing the body at the gate and burning tyres.

Police tried to pacify the crowd but failed.

As protesters tried to enter the hospital, police resorted to a lathi charge, leaving at least four to five persons injured.

Sub-Collector Sourav Chakraborty, Additional SP Anshuman Dwivedi and Tehsildar Priyabrata Das reached the spot and began an inquiry.

The bereaved family submitted a memorandum to the Collector, demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation, a government job for a family member, and action against the doctor and hospital staffers over the issue.