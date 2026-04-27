Chhendipada: A male elephant calf was rescued from an open well after a prolonged operation in Angul district late Saturday night, forest officials said Sunday.

A herd of 19 elephants entered Dhangurumunda village under the Chhendipada forest range around 9 pm Saturday while moving toward agricultural fields in search of food.

During the movement, the four to five-year-old calf slipped and fell into an uncovered ring well.

Hearing loud trumpeting, villagers alerted the forest personnel, who rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation using two excavators.

The presence of the herd near the well and their repeated attempts to approach the calf disrupted the operation, officials said.

Senior forest officials, including the DFO Nitish Kumar, supervised the rescue, ensuring minimal harm to the animal. After nearly two hours of effort, the calf was safely pulled out of the well.

The calf sustained minor injuries but later rejoined the herd and is currently under observation.

Forest officials said its condition will be monitored using drone surveillance.